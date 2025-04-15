Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Known to many as 'the mother of Scottish film', Paddy Higson has died at 83.

Scottish film icon, Paddy Higson OBE, has died at the age of 83. Her children Michael, Chris and Frances paid tribute to their mother on Facebook and wrote: "Yesterday evening our mum's battle with cancer reached its inevitable conclusion and she passed gently away surrounded by her family and so much love.

"Not only have the three of us lost our amazing and extraordinary mother, we as a wider community have lost a kind and generous, supportive and selfless pioneer."

Michael, Chris and Frances ended their tribute to their mother, Paddy Higson with these words: “We are heartbroken but find comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering. We intend to hold a private family funeral in due course.”

ITV Taggart legend and Scottish filmmaker Paddy Higson has died at 83. Photo: Paddy Higson/Facebook | Photo: Paddy Higson/Facebook

In response to this post, Michael, Chris and Frances have been inundated with comments. Maryam Hamidi wrote: “Sincere condolences to you all, Paddy had a towering presence and was an inspiration- and her impact will continue to ripple through the screen industry.

“I can’t tell you how instrumental she was in developing my self belief as a screen writer when she mentored me through GMAC some years ago. More importantly she has always been a brilliant person- generous, welcoming and inclusive. Sending you all love and strength as you grieve.”

Paddy Higson worked on producing shows such as Taggart, Monarch of the Glen and Cardiac Arrest and also worked on well known Scottish movie Gregory’s Girls. Paddy Higson went on to work at Glasgow Media Access Centre (GMAC) where she contributed to the children’s show Katie Morag.

Paddy Higson started her career at the BBC where she worked as a production secretary and then became an influential film producer. She was awarded an OBE for her services to the Film and Television Industry and to Diversity and Inclusion in Film and Television in the 2023 King’s New Year Honours List.