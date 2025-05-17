Doctor Who Eurovision episode: The Interstellar Song Contest episode to air on Eurovision day starring Graham Norton and Rylan Clark - what time?
The last episode of Doctor Who before this season's two-part finale comes from writer Juno Dawson. It will see the Doctor and Belinda land right in the middle of a far-future space version of Eurovision - The Interstellar Song Contest.
The episode will air on the same day as Eurovision - Saturday 17 May. The episode follows the TARDIS duo as they find themselves up against dangerous hijacker Kid, played by Freddie Fox.
Other guest stars set to feature in the cast of this week's episode include Kadiff Kirwan and Charlie Condou, while Rylan Clark and Graham Norton play themselves. In real life, Graham Norton provides the commentary for Eurovision – here, he’s represented by way of a hologram and delivers dire news to the Doctor and Belinda.
The Doctor Who episode will air on BBC One at 7:10pm. It will then be followed by the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2025 which will start at 8pm.
Ncuti Gatwa, who plays The Doctor, has taken to his Instagram to promote Doctor Who's Eurovision-inspired episode. He shared a video to his Stories showing himself, Rylan Clark, Graham Norton and Varada Sethu featuring in a video promising the 'explosive event' will provide 'terror, trauma and tears'.