Diane Pathieu shared the news of her husband Nicholas Adamski’s passing on her Instagram

TV presenter Diane Pathieu has been inundated with messages of support following the news that her husband Nicholas Adamski has tragically died at the age of 42. She took to her Instagram and wrote: “My angel, Nicholas “Nick” Adamski, has gained his wings. He was surrounded by love and peace.

“Firefighter. Husband. Advocate. Hero.

“Nick faced stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer with unmatched courage, grace, and an unshakable belief in PMA—Positive Mental Attitude.

“He was a man who served others, uplifted everyone he met, and never stopped smiling—even through the hardest days.

“Forever in our hearts. I love you for always sweetheart.

“Keep that PMA. Love hard. Help others. And never, ever give up, and as Nick would say “peace and veggie grease.”

Following her Instagram post, Diane Pathieu has been flooded with messages of support. One person wrote: “So incredibly sorry. This widow club is not where we should be at this stage of life. Our GBM warriors went through so much and they will always be in our hearts. And we will always fight for a cure for them! Sending you lots of love!🩶,” whilst Paolo Presta wrote:”Dear Diane, I am truly sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you. I am sending you so much love. Your love for Nick inspired me in so many ways. I love you and I’m keeping you in my prayers. 🙏❤️‍🩹.”

Diane Pathieu who is a Chicago TV news anchor, joined her husband at a Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute Minds Matter event to raise money for brain cancer in 2023. According to People magazine, “Before being diagnosed with brain cancer on Dec. 21, 2020, Adamski was a beloved member of the Milwaukee Fire Department and was awarded the Medal of Valor for saving an infant from a fire, ABC7 reported.”

The Instagram account for the American Brain Tumor Association paid tribute to Nicholas on their Instagram account and wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Nicholas “Nick” Adamski, beloved husband of ABC7 Chicago’s Diane Pathieu. A devoted firefighter, fierce advocate, and GBM warrior, Nick faced grade 4 glioblastoma with extraordinary courage, grace, and his signature PMA—Positive Mental Attitude. 💙

“Through every challenge, Nick never stopped smiling. He served others, inspired hope, and uplifted everyone around him. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him—and in the countless lives he touched.

“To Diane and all who loved him, the ABTA community stands with you in love and remembrance.

“As Nick would say: “Peace and veggie grease.” ✌️