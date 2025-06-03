A memorial service will be held for the former Fox Houston news anchor on Wednesday June 4.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Fox Houston news anchor José Griñán has died at 72 and a memorial service will be held for him at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston, Texas. Fox 26 Houston shared details of his memorial service on their Facebook page and also revealed that the services will be livestreamed.

The post read: “A memorial service will be held for former FOX 26 Houston anchor José Griñán next week. He passed away Monday at the age of 72.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Services will be held for José Griñán on Wednesday, June 4, at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located at 1111 St. Joseph Parkway, Houston, Texas 77002. Words of Remembrance: 6:30 p.m.-6:50 p.m. Memorial Mass: 7 p.m. Final Salute and Military Honors: 8 p.m.The services will also be livestreamed.

Fox 26 Houston paid tribute to José Griñán on their Facebook page previously on May 26 and wrote: “Fox 26 has learned former FOX 26 Anchor José Griñán has passed away. José was a beloved and familiar face in Houston- leaving an indelible mark on the city and its broadcasting landscape, spending 30 years here at FOX 26.

Legendary former Fox Houston news anchor José Griñán has died at 72. Photo: José Griñán/Facebook | José Griñán/Facebook

“We at FOX26 hope everyone takes a moment to share their condolences and memories of the great anchor.

“What was your favorite memory of José Griñán?”

Eric Esqueda paid tribute to José Griñán on Facebook and wrote: “One of the first faces I remember seeing when I first got to Houston. A legend is gone, and the world is a little more silent because of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Gagne wrote: “Sending love to Kathy, Amora, Nate and the entire Griñán family on the loss of a Pilar of a man. He fought the God fight. May he spend eternity in peace. Until we see him again. Love you.”

In July 2020, José Griñán’s daughter Amora C Griñán shared a birthday tribute to her father on Facebook and wrote: “It’s my Daddy’s Birthday! Happy birthday Daddy!

“It’s been such a joy to travel, scuba and experience life with you as my Dad & protector.

“No matter how weird, looney or outlandish my words, ideas or actions may seem, you always let me know you are in my corner to support & uplift me.

She ended her birthday wishes with these words: “Happy Earth Birthday to my Ancient & wise Dad José Griñán.”