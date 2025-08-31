An ‘exceptional’ actress has died of cancer at the age of 38.

Indian TV star Priya Marathe, who is most well known for her role in the popular television series Pavitra Rishta, has died at the age of 38 after cancer battle.

According to local news reports in India, she died earlier today (Sunday August 31) at her home on Mira Road, Mumbai.

Co-star Subodh Bhave posted a tribute to her online alongside a photo of the pair together in happy times. He wrote that she was “an exceptional actress”. He went on: “For me, our bond was what mattered most. Priya, my cousin sister.

“The dedication she showed upon entering this industry and her commitment to her craft were truly admirable. She approached every role with immense passion and grace."

He continued, "She was diagnosed with cancer a few years back. Despite her battle, she returned to work. She once again graced the stage with her effortlessly beautiful performances in dramas and serials. Yet, that cancer never truly left her.

Actress Priya Marathe has died of cancer aged 38. Photo by Instagram/@PriyaMarathe. | Instagram/@PriyaMarathe

"Once again, her struggles intensified during our series 'Tu Metshi Navane'. My sister was a warrior, but ultimately, her strength was not enough. A sincere tribute to you, Priya. I hope you find peace wherever you may be."

Priya began her career as a stand-up comedian, but soon found a love of acting. She made her television debut with the series Ya Sukhanoya and Char Divas Sasuche. She became well-known for her portrayal of Varsha in Pavitra Rishta. She also had roles in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

She leaves behind fellow actor husband Shantanu Moghe, who she had been married to since 2012. Priya occasionally shared moments from her personal life on own social media.

Her last Instagram post, from August 11 2024, is now being widely circulated and revisited by fans. In the post, she shared a series of pictures with her husband from their trip to Amer Fort in Jaipur. In the photos the couple beamed at each other and cuddled up as they took in the sights.

In the comments section, many fans have been leaving their messages of condolence. One person said: “Gone too soon”. Many simply said “RIP” and posted crying face, brokem heart and flower emojis, while someone else wrote that they “couldn’t believe” what has happened.