A founding member of legendary Ska band Madness has announced he has incurable cancer. Guitarist Chris Foreman has been diagnosed with myeloma - a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow which can affect different parts of the body, including the kidneys and immune system.

The 69-year-old, nicknamed Chrissy Boy, revealed that while this form of cancer cannot be cured, it can be managed through treatment, and is determined to fight his way into remission and get back to "normal life".

The musician - whose treatments so far have included radiotherapy and spinal tap surgery - is hopeful he can be fit enough to get back on stage in 2026 - after being forced to step back from the It Must Be Love hitmakers' concerts this year.

In a note to fans on Madness' official Facebook page on Friday (August 29), he said: "Earlier this year I had severe pain in my upper back and shoulders. On the 28th of June we played a show in France and it had become unbearable. I had an MRI scan at the end of June and they found a tumour on my spine.

“On the 4th of July I went to the Royal Sussex and had all sorts of stuff done to me. I had radiotherapy which blasted it and stopped the pain. I actually had a Spinal Tap too - rock n roll!

Suggs and Chris Foreman of Madness | Getty Images

“I wasn't in good shape, to say the least. My kidneys were only at 14 per cent function, which has greatly improved since then. What I've got is a form of cancer called myeloma. It's treatable but not curable. When I get it into remission (I will!) I should be able to get back to normal life."

He continued: "Some people have had this for 20 years or more. I have a long way to go before I get back onstage but I aim to be back next year. The band, my family, my road crew family and my management team have all been very loving and supportive."

The upbeat star also revealed what he has found to be one of the "worst" effects of his treatment. He went on: "One of the worst side effects is that I can't drink alcohol but I've mastered a non alcoholic Margarita and those Zero alcohol beers ain't too bad these days.

“It's been really hard not being onstage with the band this year. They've worked really hard and the shows looked great. I don't know how they did it without me, to be fair. I won't be able to do Butlins or the tour this year, which is a great shame but ……"I'LL BE BACK!"

Foreman rose to fame in the late 1970s after forming Madness with keyboardist Mike Barson and saxophonist Lee Thompson in 1976. Frontman Suggs joined the group the following year.

The group has released fifteen singles that entered the top 10 charts in the United Kingdom during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, including My Girl, Baggy Trousers, Embarrassment, It Must Be Love, House of Fun, Driving in My Car, Our House, Wings of a Dove and Lovestruck. The band disbanded in 1986 before the original members all reunited in 1992.