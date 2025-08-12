Gardener’s World was ‘tinged with sadness’ after a terminal cancer diagnosis was revealed - Monty Don remarks upon 'extraordinary legacy.

The latest episode of Gardener’s World was ‘tinged with sadness’ with viewers leaving an outpouring of well wishes for one of the stars of the show. Host Monty Don was also reflective, speaking about the legacy his fellow gardeners would leave behind.

Introducing viewers to inventor Steve and his wife Pippa on the latest episode of the BBC horticultural programme on Friday (August 8), Monty revealed Steve had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Steve, an inventor who lives with his wife in Cambridge, has a full-sized windmill in the middle of its garden. After spending years restoring the structure, he has been given the sad news that his cancer is incurable and doesn’t know how long he has left to live.

Speaking during the show, Steve said he is treating the news as “another challenge” and is making preparations for Pippa and their son so they will be able to manage after he’s gone.

He said: “Very recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a terminal cancer. And I don’t know how long I may live – it may be two months or two years possibly.

“I didn’t feel down as a result of it, I just saw it as another challenge – like, I’m going to have to sort something out for this. And actually, I’ve had a big creative burst, as a result of that positive attitude. And I’m getting there.

Speaking about the windmill, he added: “I’m finding ways that Pippa and our son will be able to manage this whole process once I’ve gone.”

Reflecting on the legacy he’d like to leave behind, Steve concluded: “I’d very much like to be remembered for the restoration of the mill. But I actually feel more strongly about the garden.”

Following the segment, footage return to Monty at his Longmeadow garden who, following a pause, said: “Well I think that Stephen and Pippa have created this extraordinary legacy of a beautiful garden around a full-sized windmill. I’ve never seen that before.”

Viewers were equally moved by the couple and their courage in the face of adversity. Fans turned to Twitter to compliment Steve and Pippa’s garden and to express sadness over Steve’s illness.

One person commented: “The windmill and garden. Simply stunning. What a lovely couple.” While another said: “The windmill gardeners Stephen and Pippa was excellent. Take care Stephen.”

Wishing there was more someone could do to help Steve achieve his dream of completing the restoration of their windmill before his passing, a Gardener’s World fan on X (formerly Twitter) added: “Wish we could arrange help for the restoration of the windmill to be completed 'in time'.”

More comments flooded in with one saying: “Stunning cottage type garden with windmill a bonus and unique. Typical cancer comes along for the bloke who still wants to finish the windmill. Let's hope he can do and beats the disease as he dearly loves his wife.”

“Steven and Pippa and their windmill garden was stunning to see. Their passion for their garden and love for each other was heartwarming to see. An example to us all. Thank you for sharing with us,” another wrote.

One person remarked on the sadness of the situation mixed with the joy gardening can bring, saying: “Caught a bit of Gardener's World tonight. Two very different stories but best wishes to the couple with the windmill, and the lady in Ukraine. Both tinged with sadness but lovely to see the pleasure they got from their gardens.”