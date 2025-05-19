“They come for the dogs and stay for the flowers” or so say Chelsea Flower Show regulars - and this year is no exception.

Move over roses - a new star has blossomed at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show - and it has four legs and a wagging tail. As celebrities took in the dazzling displays and posed for pictures among the extravagant arrangements during the event’s press preview day, it was Violet, a nine-week-old black Labrador puppy who stole the show.

In training with Terry Blackmore Search Dogs, Violet wowed visitors as she made a beeline for a beautifully-styled Breeze House garden gazebo, designed in collaboration with British lifestyle brand Sophie Allport. On display in Royal Hospital Way, the eye-catching display blends indoor-outdoor living with space for all the family. Violet made an early inspection of the styled Breeze House and decided to settle in for a little break, clearly approving of the collaboration.

Breeze House is renowned as the UK’s first luxury thatched gazebo maker, and for over 30 years, has helped people get closer to nature, while homeware and accessories brand Sophie Allport’s collections are all based on nature. The perfect pairing.

“This collaboration is a celebration of everything we love about British gardens: nature, joy, and a little muddy-pawed mischief,” said Andrew Peck, Breeze House’s founder. And Sophie herself was delighted to see Violet take an interest in the display, saying: “Dogs are part of the family, especially in the garden. It’s wonderful to be part of a RHS Chelsea Flower Show moment that celebrates that.”

However, although Violet may be new to the showground, her fun-loving antics in the greenery actually hid some serious skills. She’s already walking in the pawprints of some exceptional working dogs. Handled by Nicola from Terry Blackmore Search Dogs K9 Ltd - a team with a trusted, long-standing partnership with the RHS - Violet is part of the next generation of explosive search dogs.

Monty Don and his dog Ned meeting King Charles. Inset: Puppy Violet enjoying the Breeze House garden gazebo | Toby Melville/PA Wire (inset Breeze House)

The highly-trained canines undergo a demanding programme that includes six to eight weeks of intensive instruction, alongside a minimum of 320 hours’ operational experience before earning their working licence. And the team plays a vital behind-the-scenes role at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, helping ensure the safety of all attendees and exhibitors, staying overnight on-site and reassuring visitors at the main entrance each day.

As the saying goes among RHS regulars: “They come for the dogs and stay for the flowers.”

Another famous dog who is no stranger to the garden is Ned - garden celeb Monty Don’s faithful canine companion - who was among those checking out the dog garden, which the TV gardener helped create alongside the organisers, the Royal Horticultural Society and BBC Radio 2.

But in a twist, the Gardeners’ World host revealed a fox had slept in the garden over the weekend, perhaps taking advantage of some key features of the set-up, including a dog house, where they are “allowed to lie on the sofas”, a gate that leads out to an “imaginary countryside” for walks, and a lawn looking “quite trashed already”.

“Having said I would never, under any circumstances, do a show garden anywhere, let alone at Chelsea, the RHS persuaded me by bringing dogs into the equation and I can’t resist the combination of dogs and gardens, which I’ve always had,” Monty said. “So from the outset, this was a garden intended to be for an owner of dogs and I wanted it to be a very simple garden. There’s no message, there’s no hidden back story. It is what it is. What you see is what you get.”

And after the show, Monty’s garden, which will not be judged, will be relocated to nearby Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, with Monty adding: “We’re here for a week but hopefully (in) Battersea forever.”

:: The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 runs from May 20-24. If you can't make it along to the event, coverage of this year’s show airs on BBC One and BBC Two every day and is also available via BBC iPlayer.