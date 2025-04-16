Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your dog could feature in Monty Don’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden this year - here’s how.

It’s perhaps hard to believe that national treasure Monty Don has never before designed a garden for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. That’s all set to change this year though with the Gardeners’ World presenter tasked with drawing up plans for the RHS and Radio 2 Dog Garden.

Bringing together Monty’s two great passions - his garden and his dogs - the design aims to lift spirits and celebrate Brits’ deep love for our canine friends and our outdoor spaces. Monty wants the garden to be both an exemplar of all the things that dogs love regardless of horticultural fashion and a beautiful space that any dog owner would love.

Monty says: “This is an irresistible opportunity to join with the RHS and Radio 2 to share my love of gardens and dogs at the world’s greatest horticultural event. Along with the superb team headed by Jamie Butterworth we shall be making a garden that is inspired by Longmeadow and my own dogs but above all a celebration of the way that so many of us share our gardens with our canine companions.”

Keen gardener, as well as one of the nation’s favourite radio presenters, Jo Whiley, will be championing the garden on Radio 2, encouraging listeners to choose songs for a special doggy playlist, which will play in a beautiful hipped-roof summer house within the RHS and Radio 2 Dog Garden.

Jo Whiley, who hosts a show each Monday to Thursday on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 7-9pm, says: “This is a dream come true, bringing my passion for gardening and my love of dogs together for this very special garden. We’ll be getting Radio 2 listeners involved in the playlist a little closer to the time, so do tune in for more on that next year!”

Your dog could feature in Monty Don’s Chelsea Flower Show garden | Main image: RHS / William Nathan. Inset: Getty Images

At the centre of the garden will be a neatly mown lawn, which whilst tended, is essential for canine sprawling, sleeping, rolling, flopping, itching and chasing balls. A large tree will cast shade on the grass to stretch out on a warm afternoon. The lawn will drift into longer grass planted with ornamental spring flowering bulbs while brick paths run straight - a touch of Longmeadow - providing a route through the garden.

To reflect the special place dogs hold in our hearts and our gardens, the paths will be inscribed with the names of dogs belonging to Radio 2 presenters and RHS ambassadors, as well as of course Monty’s beloved dog Ned. As Patron of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where the Garden for Dogs will live on after RHS Chelsea, Her Majesty The Queen’s adopted Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell, will also feature on the path.

And it’s not just the dogs of the rich and famous that will make their way into Monty’s doggy garden - your tail-wagger could also be chosen to feature too.

How to get your dog featured in Monty Don’s Chelsea Flower Show garden

Speaking on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Jo Whiley announced the launch of Radio 2's specially created 'Puploader'. The website allows people to upload images of their dogs to be displayed in a corner of the Chelsea garden.

"For the RHS and Radio 2 Dog Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, we will have a very special dog house for all your very special dogs," Jo said. "People will be able to walk around and look at the garden and see these beloved dogs, and we absolutely want the Radio 2 listeners' pups to be represented. So we'd love you to go to Puploader to send in a photograph of you and your dog so everybody can see them!"

To upload a pic of your pooch visit the BBC Radio 2 Puploader page and follow the instructions.