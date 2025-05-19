If you’re heading to this year’s Chelsea Flower Show - here are the 10 exhibitors you won’t want to miss.

Welcoming 157,000 visitors each year over an 11-acre site, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show is vast. Held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea since 1912, the huge array of jaw-dropping displays and shopping means it can be easy to get lost.

The Great Pavilion alone draws the best growers and nurseries from around the world to exhibit in what the RHS call “the most prestigious tent in horticulture”. Visitors can there have access to an unrivalled collection of plant experts, all eager to share their knowledge and advice on the plants they grow.

Plants on display aren’t available to buy – not until the sell off from 4pm on Saturday that is – so it’s all about the exhibits and growers create wildly creative displays to claim an RHS Medal or a special RHS Award.

Green-fingered gardening enthusiasts flock through the gates of Chelsea every year to take inspiration from cutting-edge garden design, peruse the finest floral displays and browse a wonderful selection of retailers and exhibitors bringing their expertly curated wares to market. However, the sheer scale of the event can be head-spinning.

To help this year’s visitors know where to head first, we’ve pulled together a list of 10 must-see exhibitors you won’t want to miss.

Luxury outdoor furniture specialists Nth Degree are at this year's Chelsea Flower Show | Nth Degree

10 Chelsea Flower Show exhibitors to see in 2025

Carrie Anne Funnell

Glass artist and sculptor Carrie Anne Funnell specialises in one-off commissions and is one of the show’s don’t-miss exhibitors. Her kiln-formed glass art is a pleasure to behold, taking cues from nature’s free-flowing forms and colour palettes to create stunning outdoor and indoor structures.

Moments of Reflection

Sitting at the heart of the Floral Marquee in the show’s Pavilion, you’ll find Moments of Reflection, a RHS x UBS-sponsored installation, designed by up-and-comer Max Parker-Smith. Aiming to capture the grounding effect that walking in nature has on our wellbeing, this design uses modern and traditional materials from a diverse range of environments.

Barbados Horticultural Society

Regular show-goers will be familiar with the efforts of the Barbados Horticultural Society, who have exhibited at the Pavilion for over 30 years and earned their 22nd Gold Medal in 2024. This year, their exhibition celebrates and explores folklore indigenous to Barbados – a must-see.

in-lite

Given that most gardens are designed to be viewed in sunny weather under cloudless blue skies, you’d be forgiven for overlooking your garden’s lighting. Thankfully, in-lite have thought of that, with their range of uber-stylish garden lighting opening the door to balmy evenings spent under the stars. Their stand will be a dream for garden-mad shoppers.

Nth Degree

Fans of discerning interior and exterior design need look no further than Nth Degree, provider of luxury outdoor furniture made from FSC-certified teak. Like all things Nth Degree, their stand at the show will deliver a carefully considered, immersive garden experience. Stylish, refined and effortlessly liveable, it’ll be an oasis of calm in the hustle and bustle of the show. Sit back and unwind – five minutes can easily turn to 30 here.

Horatio’s Garden Charity

Horatio’s Garden is a national charity that creates and nurtures stunning gardens in NHS Spinal Injury centres. Providing a vital and welcome aid for people facing long stays in hospital, the charity uses renowned landscape designers to create year-round sanctuaries. Check out their beautifully bespoke merchandise at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show and support a wonderful cause.

Surreal Succulents

You’ll seldom see a greater selection of succulents than at the Surreal Succulents stand. A former Gold Medal-winner at the show, this Cornwall-based nursery specialises in rare and unusual succulents and is known for developing beautiful hybrids, specifically adapted to the UK climate. Well worth a look.

Caley Bros.

If you’re all about mushrooms, you’ll want to check in at Caley Brothers, led by two sisters passionate about quality, sustainability and delicious mushrooms. Their exhibit at this year’s show is titled Cultivating Connections, which explores the diverse world of fungi and the key role they play in ecosystems the world over.

Woodpecker Joinery

If you’ve got your eye on a greenhouse for your garden, look no further than Woodpecker Joinery, whose stunning cedar and Victorian-style greenhouses and cold-frames have been made in the UK since 1994. In the rare case you need any further evidence of their products’ quality, the company is the proud holder of a Royal Warrant.

Jeremy Hastings

Nothing puts the final touches on an expertly curated garden like a beautiful water feature, and Jeremy Hastings’ stand is well worth a visit for that reason. Handcrafted with Cornish slate, Hastings’ spherical water features deliver a sensory experience, with an eye-catching look that reflects the light and a peaceful, contemplative sound.

:: The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 runs from May 20-24. If you can't make it along to the event, coverage of this year’s show airs on BBC One and BBC Two every day and is also available via BBC iPlayer.