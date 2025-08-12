The cause of death of Brandon Blackstock has been revealed during the inquest into the passing of Kelly Clarkson’s former husband.

Brandon Blackstock - the former husband of pop star and TV host Kelly Clarkson - passed away due to skin cancer, it has been confirmed. The 48-year-old died on August 7 due to melanoma, a coroner said.

Rolling Stone reported Silver Bow County Coroner, Dan Hollis, as confirming the news, which led to Clarkson postponing a series of Las Vegas shows in order to be with her family.

Mr Hollis said Blackstock, a talent manager, died "naturally", adding: "He passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana, on August 7 under hospice care, surrounded by his family."

Before the coroner's statement, the Blackstock family said he had "bravely battled cancer for more than three years".

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," they said. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time."

Blackstock and Clarkson married in 2013, going on to have two children - daughter River in 2014 and son, Remington, in 2016. Blackstock also had two children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage and became a grandfather in 2022.

Just days before his passing was confirmed, Clarkson announced she was postponing a number of shows - part of a residency in Las Vegas - in order to be "fully present" with her family and children. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment," she said on social media.