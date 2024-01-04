A look at how Kelly Clarkson and Christina Aguilera transformed their bodies. Picture: Getty

“New Year, New Me!” We’ve all said it once, twice or maybe a few more times over the years with the number one New Year's resolution usually to lose weight. Whether you're trying to shed a few pounds from having a very merry Christmas or have vowed this to be the year to turn your life around and get into shape, many of us (me included) will be searching the internet for the secret to quick weight loss that doesn’t involve heading to the gym - or breaking a sweat at all.

TV host Kelly Clarkson and pop sensation Christina Aguilera have been showing off their body transformations and enviable new figures. Of course they were both gorgeous and beautiful before losing weight but you can’t help but notice they are both rocking much slender figures. But how exactly did they do it?

Kelly Clarkson before and after weight loss (Getty)

The American Idol star, Clarkson, recently revealed her secret to losing weight. Speaking to People the TV presenter, who has previously opened up about her experience with thyroid and autoimmune, said she lost 37 pounds after changing her diet to treat the issues. Clarkson explained: “I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90% of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Aguilera wowed fans with her body transformation when she performed at her Las Vegas residency opening show. The singer has lost 40 pounds after dedicating herself to a healthy, balanced diet and exercise regime. Healthy eating and exercise is not exactly a secret but it has obviously worked well.

The Beautiful singer ‘s body weight has fluctuated over the years after becoming a mother, Aguilera embraced her curves and previously said she hated being super skinny. But now the singer has ditched the diets and is now focusing on eating clean, and according to In Touch Weekly, her fitness trainer Tee Sorge revealed that Christina Aguilera enjoys yoga, boxing, strength training and cardio exercises four to five times a week.

Christina Aguilera before and after weight loss (Getty)