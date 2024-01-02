Eating healthier? Losing weight? Saving money? See what most people are seeking to change in 2024

The New Year is officially here as workers return to work and make promises to themselves to shape up a prosperous year. Many may have noticed themselves slip into unfamiliar or unhealthy habits during the last year, and the New Year offers an opportunity for some to make a resolution to do better.

New Year resolutions are nothing new though. In fact, they date back to ancient Babylonia - when the New Year was celebrated around springtime in March or April - and Babylonians would make resolutions or vows such as paying off their debts or to be better behaved. The Romans even did the same.

But in today's modern world, New Year's resolutions differ greatly. While some may seek to be more healthy, others may aim to be more prudent with how they splash the cash. NationalWorld takes a look at what some of the common New Year's resolutions for 2024 are set to be.

The prevailing theme for resolutions in 2024 revolves around those who seek to be more physically healthy, according to Forbes. At the top of the list is the pledge to exercise more (40% of goal setters) and 62% of Brits have more widely chosen to make physical or dietary changes their main goal for 2024, according to research by Forbes Advisor.

Adding to this, 13% of the population have pledged to drink less, and 11% want to stop smoking. Mental health also features heavily as 24% say they want to reduce their stress levels, and 22% say they are committed to enhancing their emotional well-being.

Over in the US, data from Statista's Consumer Insights survey paints a different picture of what people want to achieve in 2024. The research shows that the most common resolution - with 59% - is to save more money, closely followed by exercising more at 50%. To eat healthier came in third at 47% while spending more time with family and friends came in at 40%.

