The final photograph of Kelly Clarkson’s husband Brandon Blackstock before his death at 48 heartbreakingly shows him smiling with his daughter.

Brandon Blackstock - husband of US singing star Kelly Clarkson - has been shown smiling alongside his pregnant daughter in the last heartbreaking published photograph of the 48-year-old before he passed away due to cancer.

Blackstock, a talent manager from Montana, died last month following a three-year battle with the illness and is pictured with daughter Savannah Lee in the snapshot, who said she was “back home to the mountains and my daddy” when she posted the pic.

A statement announcing Brandon’s death said he had been diagnosed with melanoma and had recently entered hospice care before “passing away peacefully” surrounded by family.

The final picture was posted on July 23 by 23-year-old Savannah, who is expecting her second child. A few weeks earlier, Savannah – who has a three-year-old son – announced she was pregnant again, saying: “My little girl will be making her arrival at the beginning of January. This journey has been so special, full of peace, excitement, and so much grace.”

Brandon shared Savannah and her brother, Seth, with his first wife Melissa Ashworth, whom he married in 2001. The pair divorced in 2012, with Blackstock married to Clarkson from 2013 to 2022. They too shared two children - daughter River, 11, and son Remington, nine.

After he passed away, a spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. He bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The day before Brandon’s death, 43-year-old Clarkson announced she was cancelling the remaining August dates of her Las Vegas residency. She told fans she needed to be “fully present” for their children as her ex-husband was “ill”.

Meanwhile, the star is reported to be preparing to return to host her talk show this autumn.

Speculation has been rife over whether the singer and TV star will resume new episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show, but celebrity site TMZ has reported she will be back in September.

TMZ reported a source saying: “Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father.”

Her Las Vegas residency is expected to resume in November, marking a gradual return to public life for Kelly after her challenging year.