Brandon Blackstock, the former talent manager and ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson, has died at the age of 48 following a battle with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

In a statement confirming his passing, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.”

His death comes hours after Clarkson made the announcement on her social media. She wrote: “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Over recent months, speculation had grown about Clarkson potentially stepping back from The Kelly Clarkson Show due to her frequent absences. However, sources now confirm those absences were directly tied to Blackstock's illness. “Everyone on the staff knew about the illness,” one insider told TMZ, “but they kept it to themselves out of respect for Kelly and Brandon’s privacy.”

Blackstock and Clarkson met in 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards but didn't begin dating until 2012 after reconnecting at Super Bowl XLVI. The couple got engaged later that year and married in 2013.

They had two children together during their marriage, and Clarkson has previously credited Blackstock with encouraging her to host her own talk show. She filed for divorce in 2020, and the separation was finalised in March 2022.

Blackstock began his career at Starstruck Entertainment, the management company founded by his father, Narvel Blackstock. He went on to manage high-profile artists, including Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts.

He is survived by his children and extended family.