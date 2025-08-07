A man has died after falling at a UK beauty spot.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services raced to the incident at Reekie Linn Waterfall near Kilry after the alarm was raised at around 11.55am on Wednesday, August 6. Crews attended and the body of a man aged 65 was recovered from the beauty spot.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious. A statement from Police Scotland reads: “Around 11.55am on Wednesday, August 6, we received a report of person having fallen at the Reekie Linn waterfall near Kilry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has died after falling at a UK beauty spot. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Emergency services attended, and the body of a 65-year-old man was recovered. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.52am on Wednesday, August 6 to attend Reekie Linn Waterfall near Kilry. Operations Control mobilised two appliances and several specialist resources to the scene to assist emergency service partners.”