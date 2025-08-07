Reekie Linn Waterfall Scotland: Man, 65, dies after falling at UK beauty spot - death 'not treated as suspicious'
Emergency services raced to the incident at Reekie Linn Waterfall near Kilry after the alarm was raised at around 11.55am on Wednesday, August 6. Crews attended and the body of a man aged 65 was recovered from the beauty spot.
Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious. A statement from Police Scotland reads: “Around 11.55am on Wednesday, August 6, we received a report of person having fallen at the Reekie Linn waterfall near Kilry.
“Emergency services attended, and the body of a 65-year-old man was recovered. The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.52am on Wednesday, August 6 to attend Reekie Linn Waterfall near Kilry. Operations Control mobilised two appliances and several specialist resources to the scene to assist emergency service partners.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.