Police have issued a new statement on the 26-year-old man who died in custody after he was arrested inside Britannia hotel - after Tommy Robinson has made claims.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clarification from GMP comes after Tommy Robinson made claims on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Ellis Rocks, 26, was arrested outside a migrant hotel. On Monday afternoon, Robinson tweeted to his 1.4m followers that "a young Englishman" was found dead after being taken in custody from a migrant hotel.

He posted: “A young Englishman has been found dead in police custody after being arrested outside a migrant hotel. His family believe foul play. Keep your eyes on this as they'll try and bury this fast! The World is watching!”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Greater Manchester Police has clarified to the Manchester Evening News that Mr Rocks was arrested at the Britannia Hotel following reports of a man trying to deal drugs last Thursday evening (July 31). GMP has also confirmed to the M.E.N. that no protest took place at the hotel and no asylum seekers are housed in the building.

Police have issued a new statement on the 26-year-old man who died in custody after he was arrested inside Britannia hotel - after Tommy Robinson has made claims. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

GMP added Mr Rocks was arrested on suspicion of a drug offence and for an assault he was wanted for by police in London. The force said he was taken to a custody cell in Wigan at 9.15pm, where staff later found him unresponsive at 2.30am on Friday. Mr Rocks was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on Sunday morning (August 3).

An investigation has been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following Mr Rocks' death. He has since been pictured for the first time, with his mum Paula Wilkie paying tribute to her 'beautiful boy' on Facebook.

GMP told Manchester Evening News: "We are aware of comments and speculation online after a man sadly died in custody over the weekend. The man in question had been arrested on suspicion of drug offences, and in connection with an investigation into an assault in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The arrest did not come in connection with any protest activity. The man was arrested at a location which does not house asylum seekers, and there were no protests in relation to this in Wigan on the day the man was taken into custody. We are continuing to support the IOPC, who are leading an independent investigation."