Friend of activist Tommy Robinson, Don Keith, has taken to social media to say the media is “lying” about the activist fleeing the country.

Don Keith has posted in defence of Tommy Robinson after he was filmed on camera near a man lying unconscious at St Pancras train station. Police are allegedly hunting for Tommy Robinson after he attacked the man.

British Transport Police said they were called just after 8.40pm on Monday to reports of an assault. They said the injured man was in hospital “with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening”.

It was then reported that Tommy Robinson took a flight out of Britain shortly after video was put online showing him near the injured man. However, friend Don Keith has debunked this on X, formerly Twitter.

He says: “I have spoken with @TRobinsonNewEra about the incident at Pancras station. Here is what I know. The media is lying to you about Tommy Robinson fleeing the country just like they lied when he went on vacation during the Southport riots.

“The man who suffered the injuries at the station during the altercation told Tommy he was intoxicated and was warned roughly 5 times by Tommy to leave him alone, but proceeded to aggressively rush him anyway. There is, 100%, more video footage that vindicates Tommy.”

The post was retweeted by Tommy Robinson. Don Keith has now also been interviewed by journalist Dan Wooton on his show.

Mr Keith said on his show: “It was an act of self-defence. I have spoken with Tommy and basically what happened was he was minding his own business as usual, walking through the station, when a guy came up to Tommy, getting aggressive and squaring up to him with clenched fists. He got right in Tommy’s face.

“Tommy stood back and warned the guy roughly five times and told the guy to go away and leave him alone. Then the guy precedes to admit to Tommy that he’s drunk, meaning the guy who was being aggressive is drunk already.

“The guy rushes towards Tommy aggressively and Tommy defends himself. This guy was roughly over 6ft tall, a lot bigger than Tommy. You get to the point where you are at the top of the stairs and the guy is rushing at you, I mean what are you going to do.”

The force said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night (28 July), officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning. Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

It is not known to where the man flew. In the video, a man can be seen lying face down and motionless, with Robinson pacing nearby. Robinson can be heard saying: “He come at me bruv.”