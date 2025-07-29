Police are making arrest enquiries after a man was knocked unconscious at St Pancras International Station - and it is widely believed to be Tommy Robinson.

The victim - seen lying face down on the concourse - suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital after being given CPR by paramedics at the scene in central London. Footage shared on social media appeared to show far-right political activist Tommy Robinson standing near the man as he lay on the floor on Monday evening.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, later claimed in a video he had a fight with a door after showing off a cut on his forehead. Robinson tells a man in the video: “You saw him. He came at me bruv, you saw that, he came at me”. The video then ends.

Tommy Robinson has not directly spoken about the incident himself, but he has retweeted a post on X of a man who is defending the activist’s actions. The post by Mike Hacks says: “It's never good or acceptable to physically assault someone over their political views. But lets looks at the context.

“Tommy Robinson @TRobinsonNewEra has been politically active and a well known figure for years. There's countless video's of people debating him, threatening him etc. Shout and scream at him all you want, disagree with his views, debate him, argue with him... He's not gonna punch or attack you.

“I've argued with him loads over the years and... guess what... never been attacked by him! But there has to be a limit point and a boundary that's in place, and that applies to anyone. We should all be safe in our personal space. If you cross a line and attack someone physically, or threaten to attack them physically, then you can't expect any response other than a strong one. A pre-emptive strike is totally legal.”

He adds: “To me it looks pretty clear. Tommy Robinson - controversial or not - was going about his business. Someone tried to attack him, and they came off worse. I hope they're ok and make a full recovery, but if you start a physical fight with someone - especially someone who won't hesitate to protect themselves - you have to be willing to lose.”

British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to St Pancras station just after 8.40pm yesterday following reports of an assault. Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening. Overnight the investigation has been ongoing and officers have been making arrest enquiries.”