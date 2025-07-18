A Warwickshire school at the centre of a row over a student wearing a Union Jack flag dress has shut early for the summer holidays following what it described as “extremist abuse” and “personal threats to staff.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bilton School, which had originally planned to remain open for a half day on Friday, informed parents that it was closing earlier “in the interests of student and staff safety.”

In a letter sent to families as reported by LBC, the school said: “Over the last week the school has been the target of extremist abuse online and via our telephone systems, which deeply saddens us. The nature and tone of this abuse has escalated in recent days including personal threats to staff. Our primary responsibility remains the safety and wellbeing of every child and member of staff. This is not a decision we have taken lightly… the safety of our school community must come first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The backlash followed an incident in which 12-year-old pupil Courtney Wright was placed in isolation for wearing a sequinned Union flag dress to the school’s Culture Day celebration. She was reportedly told her attire was “unacceptable” and was removed from class, placed in isolation, and offered a second-hand school uniform until her father could collect her.

Her father, Stuart Field, 47, said his daughter was left confused and humiliated. “Courtney was so embarrassed and couldn’t understand what she’d done wrong,” he said. “She should not be made to feel embarrassed about being British. And she shouldn’t be punished for celebrating being British – nobody else I’ve spoken to can quite get their heads around it.”

“It’s about being British, the Spice Girls and even the freedom at being able to wear a dress. This is just what being British means to her,” he added.

Courtney Wright and her Union flag dress. A 12-year-old girl was left devastated after being put into isolation for wearing a Union Flag dress to celebrate being British at her school's culture day. Straight A student Courtney Wright wore the Spice Girls-esque dress and wrote a piece about history and traditions as part of the celebrations at the school on Friday (11/7). But she was left shocked after being told the dress was "unacceptable" and she was hauled out of lessons and made to sit in reception until her dad collected her. Dad Stuart Field, 47, said he was gobsmacked to learn she had been segregated from her peers due to her choice of attire at Bilton School in Rugby, Warks. | Stuart Field/SWNS

Courtney had also prepared a speech for the day, celebrating Shakespeare, the royal family, fish and chips, and British humour. In it, she wrote: “Sometimes at school, we only hear about other cultures - which is great because learning about different countries is interesting and important. But it can feel like being British doesn’t count as a culture, just because it’s the majority. Being British is still a culture, and it matters too. It’s part of who I am. So let’s celebrate all cultures — whether they come from far away or right here at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bilton School headteacher Jayne Delves issued a public apology to the family and wider community earlier in the week. “This incident caused upset for the student and the family as well as members of our wider community,” she said. “I have spoken directly with the student and her family to offer our sincere and heartfelt apologies.”

“As a school, we recognise that we don’t always get things right… We are committed to learning from this experience and ensuring that every student feels recognised and supported when expressing pride in their heritage.”

The school’s trust, Stowe Valley, also apologised, stating: “We deeply regret the distress this has caused and offer our sincere and unreserved apologies. We are reviewing our policies and strengthening staff training to ensure our practices reflect our values of inclusion, respect, and understanding for all.”

Mr Field, meanwhile, said the response to his daughter’s outfit went against the entire purpose of the event. “It’s the school who have made it political and it went against everything the event was being held for,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that another parent told him their son had also been sent home for wearing a farmer’s outfit.

Culture Day, according to the school, was “designed to promote inclusion, understanding, and appreciation of different backgrounds, traditions and heritages.”

Far right leader Tommy Robinson announced Courtney will be attending his protest in London in September in the wake of the controversy. He said: “Courtney was prevented from giving her proud Brit speech to her school. Because of this, she will be centre stage in London on September 13th reading her speech to millions across the world.