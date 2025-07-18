The 12-year-old girl wearing a union flag dress who was prevented from delivering a speech at a school in Rugby will be attending Tommy Robinson’s protest.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Robinson wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Courtney Wright will be attending his protest in London in September. He said: “Courtney was prevented from giving her proud Brit speech to her school. Because of this, she will be centre stage in London on September 13th reading her speech to millions across the world.

“Make your plans now and be part of history.” Pupils at Bilton school in the village of Bilton, Rugby, were invited to take part in “culture day”, dedicated to “recognising and celebrating the rich cultural diversity within our school community”. Children were encouraged to wear outfits that reflected their nationality or family heritage to the event last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney Wright, a year 7 pupil, donned a union flag dress. Her father, Stuart Field, said his daughter was removed from the celebration day and was not allowed to deliver her speech, which was intended to celebrate British values.

The school subsequently offered its apologies to Courtney. It said it deeply regretted the distress caused by the incident and was committed to “learning from this experience and ensuring that every student feels recognised and supported when expressing pride in their heritage”.

Tommy Robinson announced the protest in London on social media saying: “There is a war being waged in Britain. It is being waged by our leaders and it is a war against free speech.

“On 13 September, we want to hold a free speech festival in London as a show of defiance. London will be the centre for it. Book your travel. Book your hotel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Robinson faces a five-day trial in October 2026 after being accused of harassing two MailOnline reporters, Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber, and their family members. The alleged harassment occurred in August 2024. He has denied the charges.

He was jailed in October for multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021 that barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel. He was originally due to be released from prison on 26 July but the High Court ruled he could be released early. He was released from prison in May.