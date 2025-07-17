A 17-year-old girl was set on fire early Wednesday morning (16 July) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for setting fire to the girl.The victim suffered injuries to 95% of her body and, due to her critical condition, was transferred to a specialized hospital in Seville.

Some sources indicate that they were a couple, but this information has not been confirmed by the Canary Islands government. It is known, however, that the attacked young woman was under the guardianship of the Canary Islands' protection system and, according to official sources cited by the Efe news agency, had escaped from the center where she had been residing a few days earlier.

Officials from this service had reported that the young woman had not returned, and yesterday, Tuesday, they again made a new request for a search to the police. The Canary Islands Emergency and Security Coordination Center received a call at around 4 a.m. that a fire had broken out.

A 17-year-old girl was set on fire early Wednesday morning (16 July) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

When they arrived, officers found the girl already on the street. The victim was taken in critical condition to the Doctor Negrín University Hospital of Gran Canaria and was later evacuated to the burns unit of a center in Seville due to the serious injuries she suffered over almost her entire body.

Emergency teams also confirmed that the boy also had burns and symptoms of smoke inhalation. The alleged attacker was also treated by medical personnel and taken to the hospital, where he was arrested.

Tommy Robinson claimed on X that the man was “Moroccan”. He wrote: “As if the Moroccans destroying the Spanish town of Torre Pacheco, attacking locals wasn't bad enough. A Moroccan man has now set a 17yr old girl on fire, burning her alive inside a house in the La Isleta neighborhood of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.”

The incident comes after anti-migrant protests erupted in the Spanish town of Torre Pacheco after a 68-year-old pensioner was allegedly assaulted by three Moroccan men. A series of protests took place in Torre Pacheco after the attack was captured on film and shared online.

Local media reports claimed protesters were "actively searching" for foreigners. The protests left several people injured.