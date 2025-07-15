A video shows Spanish protesters chanting 'Spain is Christian and not Muslim' during anti-migrant protests.

The video has been shared on social media causing a stir as anti-migrant protests have been taking place in Spain. One user shared the video of the chant on X saying: “Protests in #Spain took a dark turn as chants of 'Spain is Christian, not Muslim' echoed through #Madrid.

“This isn’t just about nationalism - it’s about systemic exclusion.” Others were in agreement over the chant, as one user wrote on X: “Spain is Christian, not Muslim. Salute to the brave Spaniards fighting to save their country.”

It comes as anti-migrant protests erupted in a Spanish town over the weekend after a 68-year-old pensioner was allegedly assaulted by three Moroccan men. A series of protests took place in Torre Pacheco over the weekend after the attack was captured on film and shared online.

Dramatic images from the town showed how groups armed with batons and fireworks clashed with police.

Local media reports claimed protesters were "actively searching" for foreigners. The protests left several people injured.

Spanish police have arrested 10 people after the clashes between far-right groups and North African migrants in Torre Pacheco. Migrants, many of them second-generation, make up about a third of Torre Pacheco's population of about 40,000. The area around the town also hosts large numbers of migrants who work as day labourers in agriculture, one of the pillars of the economy in the Murcia region.