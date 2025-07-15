Spain earthquake: Everything we know about the quake that hit holiday hotspots including Benidorm and Málaga - and cancelled flights
Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered the quake shortly after 7am. The earthquake was felt by people in hundreds of homes as it rocked popular holiday hotspots.
According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the quake was ranked as "strong". The magnitude was listed as 5.5 and recorded as IV or V on the European Macroseismic Scale. This equates to "widely observed" to "strong", according to experts.
An airport was partially impacted by the earthquake. Damage was reported at Almeria Airport after the roof of a cafeteria collapsed following the incident. No injuries have been reported. Airport services continue as normal.
The earthquake hit the Axarquía region in southern Spain - home to Malaga - and was felt in Velez-Malaga and Torre del Mar. It was also felt in Granada, Jaén, Murcia, Alicante, Albacete, Almeria and Benidorm.
One tourist in Agua Amarga Almeria told Spanish newspaper El País said there "was an incredible roar". She said: "I was sleeping, and the whole house shook for a few seconds There was an incredible roar. It woke up my entire family and the neighbours in the complex."
The earthquake, together with mass flash flooding in Catalonia, triggered near-200 flight cancellations affecting major airlines such as Lufthansa, Ryanair, Air France, Delta, and Emirates. The earthquake and heavy weather in tandem pummeled the travel infrastructure in Spain. Flights were delayed or cancelled in Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante, and Granada airports.
