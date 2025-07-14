The roof of Almeria Airport collapsed after an earthquake struck Spain this morning (Monday 14 July).

A strong 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the south of Spain and caused part of an airport roof to collapse. The roof in the cafe of the departures lounge at Almeria Airport caved in, new pictures have shown today.

It happened around an hour after the first tremors were felt at 7.14am this morning. There are no reports of any injuries, but the area where it collapsed has been cordoned off.

It is not yet clear how many people were in the cafe at the time of the incident. A worker told the local press: “We heard some noises one after the other and then a loud bang and a great cloud of dust appeared.

“It was a real scare for us. There were airport workers having their first coffee of the day but luckily no one was injured.”

Spanish airport authority AENA said in a statement: “Several ceiling tiles came down in a cafe in the departures area but the cafe had already been closed as a precaution. The damage occurred some time after the earthquake and not during the tremors or immediately afterwards.

“The cafe remains closed at the moment. No-one was hurt.” The airport is still operating as normal and no flights have currently been cancelled. Passengers are always advised to keep up to date with the airport’s website and enquire with their airline.