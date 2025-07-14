Weather warnings were issued for popular parts of Spain after tourist hotspots were submerged due to floods.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) activated weather warnings for 25 Spanish provinces, with eight as orange cautions over the weekend. The weather agency warned tourists and locals to brace for severe storms in Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona, and Castellón.

AEMET predicted 50 litres per square metre of rainfall in regions in Aragon and Catalonia, with potential for local flooding overflowing ravines. The Ebro Riverbank in Tarazona, Zaragoza, fell under red alert on Friday with nearly 100mm of rainfall in just one hour.

The Military Emergency Unit (UME) deployed to towns in Zaragoza to help. The storm is reportedly a DANA phenomenon, "Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos," which translates to "isolated depression at high altitudes", or a "cold drop".

Warmer than usual Mediterranean air has been sucked high into the atmosphere after a cold system hits the region. The temperature difference between the cold air and warm creates instability.

There is then a rapid uplift of moist, warm air and intense thunderstorms form. Extreme weather is expected to hit the Cantabrian coast, the Balearic Islands and parts of central and eastern Spain in the coming days, bringing heavy showers, thunderstorms, and in some places, torrential downpours.

The UK Foreign Office has not issued travel warnings for Spain after the flooding. However, it advises travellers to: “Check weather warnings from Spain’s meteorological office (AEMET) before travel and follow the advice of the local authorities.”