A combative midfielder who headed abroad to try his hand in La Liga could be set for a return home after a year.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher had excellent end to the 2023/24 season, securing the interest of several top teams around Europe. He elected to join Atletico Madrid and moved to Spain for £34m.

He’s had a decent time in the Spanish capital, playing 50 times for Atleti, but hasn’t established himself as a first-teamer - spending a lot of time on the bench. During the Club World Cup he started one of three games.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has learned that despite the affection Atletico fans have for Gallagher and his full-throttle attitude to the game, the club would be happy to sell him back to England as long as they made their money back.

It’s emerged that in the last two days Atletico have sounded out Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, although no talks have been held. Mundo Deportivo says that Magpies boss Eddie Howe likes the look of England midfielder, who has 21 caps.

Newcastle have Champions League football to look forward to again - they have let striker Callum Wilson go but signed Anthony Elanga from Forest, and NationalWorld reported last week that midfield stalwart Sean Longstaff is likely to move to Leeds. There’s definitely space in the squad for an experienced player.

The website Teamtalk has been following the story and says: “The English midfielder has asked his entourage to explore options for a return to the Premier League. However, for now, there have been no advanced talks or concrete steps from any of these teams, despite recent rumours.”