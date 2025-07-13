Newcastle United join the race for £77m striker wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League club to enter the race for a talented Bundesliga striker.

Arsenal have dropped out of the running as they get closer to signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP instead, but the Magpies have since swooped in to take their place.

A post on X from TalkSport read: “Newcastle United are interested in the signing of Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, TalkSport understands.

“The German club value him at £77m, which would break the Toon's current transfer record of £60m for Alexander Isak.

While Frankfurt value Ekitike at £77m, he also has a £86m release clause in his contract, and if a bidding war breaks out could end up costing closer to £100m for whichever club gets his signature.

Last season, the French international scored 22 goals in 48 games for Frankfurt, as well as providing 12 assists.