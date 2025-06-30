Arsenal shift focus away from Benjamin Sesko as they join Liverpool and Chelsea in race for Hugo Ekitike
The Gunners have joined the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea in the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, according to local media reports.
Arsenal are already busy overhauling their squad ahead of the new season, having lined up a £55m move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and a £9m deal for Brentford’s Christian Norgaard to reinforce their midfield options.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to arrive from Chelsea in a £5m switch to compete with David Raya. Arsenal have also agreed personal terms with Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.
Speaking about the Mosquera deal, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano said: “Arsenal’s opening bid of €14m was rejected by Valencia. They’re expecting something above €20m, likely €20-25m.
“Mosquera has just one year left on his contract, isn’t renewing, and has already said yes to Arsenal, to Arteta and Andrea Berta. Now it’s up to the clubs to strike an agreement. Arsenal will push again soon.”
A new striker remains a major priority for Arsenal, with Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko both heavily linked.
But high asking prices have slowed progress, which German outlet Bild claiming this has led them down the path towards Ekitike instead.
Arsenal had appeared to put most of their eggs into the Sesko basket, but this new link to Ekitike suggests that this move is no longer on the cards.
