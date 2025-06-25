Benjamin Sesko drops major hint about his future as Arsenal keen to sign RB Leipzig striker
The RB Leipzig striker has been making a name for himself in the Bundesliga, scoring 21 goals in 45 games last season - with six assists in the process.
Touted for stardom, the 22-year-old has been linked with a plethora of clubs, with Arsenal supposedly in the lead to secure his signature.
It looks like it could be a busy summer for the Gunners, who are close to signing midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and have shown interest in Christian Norgaard from Brentford and Real Madrid wigner Rodrygo.
But Sesko is top of Mikel Arteta’s shopping list, as he looks to secure a world-class centre-forward to mount a stronger challenge for the Premier League title, having lost out to both Liverpool and Manchester City in recent years.
Now, the Slovenian forward has given a massive clue as to what his future will hold.
Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Sesko has followed Arsenal on Instagram today (June 25). While this could be totally innocuous, it seems more likely than not that this is an indication of him moving to the Emirates.
For Instagram posts to be published jointly (let’s say, between the club and the player), both parties have to be following each other.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.