Arsenal look to be wrapping up their search for a new striker nice and early in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners faced the second half of the season without a recognised striker in their squad, following long-term injuries to both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Having finished second in the Premier League - and again without any silverware - manager Mikel Arteta has turned his attention towards signing a world class centre-forward, with three names at the top of his shortlist.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is now considered unavailable after the Magpies secured Champions League football, and there is fierce competition for the signature of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

However, they are thought to be making significant progress towards signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. The 22-year-old scored 21 goals in 45 games across all competitions in the past season, bagging six assists in the process.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have previously shown interest in Sesko, but it appears that the Emirates is his Premier League destination of choice.

Posting on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “[I] understand Arsenal are now advancing in negotiations for Benjamin Sesko after initial concrete talks reported last week.

“Discussions underway and proceeding well between all parties involved, player and clubs. No agreement yet now or expected this weekend, but advancing.”