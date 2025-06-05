Arsenal 'closing in' on £38m Greek wonderkid also wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of completing a deal to sign a teenage sensation from the Belgian Pro League.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gunners are moving quickly to sign Greek playmaker Konstantinos Karetsas from KRC Genk, with Premier League rivals also in hot pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, in a surprise move, Arsenal are said to be in advanced talks with Genk for 17-year-old Karetsas, one of Europe’s most highly rated young midfielders. According to Greek outlet AMNA, the deal is close to being finalized for a fee that could reach £38m including bonuses, making him the most expensive Greek footballer ever.

Karetsas, who became Greece’s youngest-ever goalscorer earlier this year, has attracted interest from a host of European giants, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich. But Arsenal have reportedly surged ahead in the race.

A key factor in the deal is Arsenal’s willingness to loan the teenager back to Genk for the 2026/27 season to ensure regular first-team minutes - a condition seen as key in sealing the deal.

If completed, Karetsas would join as a long-term investment, with Arsenal planning to integrate him gradually into Arteta’s squad while ensuring his development continues in a comfortable environment.