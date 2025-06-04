Arsenal’s hopes of signing a European Championship winner could be scuppered before they even reach the negotiating table.

The Spanish midfielder has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates, with Arsenal searching for reinforcements in midfield. Jorginho is confirmed to be leaving when his contract expires in June, and Thomas Partey is also expected to depart.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano previously claimed the Gunners had all but sealed a deal for Zubimendi. Posting on X last month he said: “Here we go! Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Verbal agreement in place, €60m release clause set to be triggered soon.”

But in a fresh interview with Radio Nacional de Espana on Tuesday, Zubimendi made it clear nothing is final.

“Of course there are options,” he said. “It looks like it’s going to be a long summer and I’m not sure how it’ll end. Right now, my focus is with the national team - that’s demanding enough. If I have something to say later, I will.”

Adding fuel to the uncertainty, Zubimendi posted a photo of himself on a beach in San Sebastian as rumours swirled that he was undergoing a medical in London.

Commenting on those reports, he said: “It’s just an example of everything that surrounds football. I don’t take it too seriously.

“But yes, I posted the photos to show that what was being said wasn’t exactly true.”