Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is on the verge of completing a move to the Premier League.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For almost 12 months, the top clubs in English football have been vying for Zubimendi’s services. The midfielder appeared on everyone’s radar at the 2024 Euros, where he replaced an injured Rodri in the final as Spain beat England to the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, BBC Sport has reported that paperwork has been filed between Sociedad and Arsenal, with the deal now in its final stages. The transfer will go through pending a successful medical, which Arsenal are currently arranging.

While the medical has yet to be scheduled, there is a shared desire to finalise the formalities as soon as possible, with Arsenal keen to make Zubimendi’s signing their first official order of business this summer.

The Spain international has a £51m release clause, which Arsenal have agreed to meet.

Payment terms with Real Sociedad are also apparently settled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zubimendi’s arrival could be the first of several key moves at the Emirates this summer. The Gunners are also targeting a new striker, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres among the names under consideration.

Meanwhile, contract talks are ongoing with several current players, including Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel, Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Ethan Nwaneri.