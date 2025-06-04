Two players have left Arsenal football club - and another’s future hangs in the balance.

The expected exits of both Jorginho and Kieran Tierney have been confirmed by the club today (June 4). Partey’s contract is set to expire on June 30, and the defensive midfielder has been linked with Barcelona and Juventus.

The news on Partey’s future came in an update shared by the Premier League runners-up thanking the out-of-contract men’s and women’s players who will be leaving the club at the end of the month.

Italy midfielder Jorginho, who is expected to join Brazilian outfit Flamengo, had already confirmed his exit in a farewell video posted to his Instagram last week, while Tierney is returning to former club Celtic.

The Scotland left-back, who featured 144 times for Arsenal, told the club website: “Just thank you for everything from day one. They supported us through the good times and the bad, and they supported me through some hard times as well.

“I think that’s what I’m most grateful for, the times where it wasn’t so good or so easy for me is when they probably supported me most, so I’m just very grateful and I feel very lucky to have the support from them.

“I feel so lucky that I’ve played for this club and the love that the supporters have given me has been amazing. I’ve loved every day here and I’ve learned so much, I’ve improved so much and I just feel very lucky.”

The announcement also confirmed loanees Raheem Sterling and Neto would return to their respective parent clubs, Chelsea and Bournemouth. Forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, who earned a number of call-ups to Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad, is among the departing academy players.

The Gunners also announced they remain in negotiations with Chloe Kelly, who in January joined on loan from Manchester City – where her contract is set to expire – and was instrumental in helping Renee Slegers’ side win the Champions League and finish runners-up in the Women’s Super League.

“Discussions are ongoing, and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course,” Arsenal’s statement read, in reference to the Partey and Kelly discussions. “We thank all the players leaving us for their contributions to the club.

“You will always be part of the Arsenal family and we wish you all the best of health and happiness in your futures.”