Arsenal hope to beat Wolves to signing of relegated 21-year-old midfielder from Leicester
With the opening of the transfer window now imminent, the Gunners have turned their attention towards 21-year-old midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. Despite Leicester’s immediate return to the Championship, the 21-year-old Moroccan midfielder emerged as one of their few positives.
His composure, vision and technical quality caught the eye of several top-flight clubs - including Arsenal - who see him as a player with significant potential.
El Khannouss was tracked by Arsenal throughout the season, but with the club’s current focus on securing attacking reinforcements, a formal move for the midfielder isn’t seen as an immediate priority.
Mikel Arteta is understood to be targeting a striker and other forward options before addressing the midfield.
That delay could open the door for rivals. According to our sister title Birmingham World, Wolves are preparing to step up their pursuit of El Khannouss and may table an offer in the coming weeks.
The Midlands club reportedly see the Moroccan international as someone who can contribute straight away and strengthen their midfield options.
Given his talent and top-flight pedigree, it’s unlikely El Khannouss will play Championship football next season.
If either side wait too long, it’s thought one of the newly-promoted teams could secure a deal for him instead.
