Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is reportedly “days away” from deciding his future.

The 22-year-old had a standout season at Portman Road, but his 12 Premier League goals were not enough to save Ipswich from relegation. Now, with a £30m release clause, his exit seems almost certain - especially with the club allowing him to “look at his options”.

The Englishman will soon leave for the under-21 Euros, but is expected to make a decision about where he’ll be playing football next season before getting on the plane. While staying with Ipswich Town remains an option, he has spoken to four Premier League clubs.

According to TalkSport, those clubs are Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle. Man United thought they had done enough with prior negotiation to tempt Delap to Old Trafford, but these hopes have since been dashed.

TalkSport’s chief football correspondent, Alex Crook, said: “My understanding was that he was leaning towards Manchester United because he wanted to go back and live in the north west. Obviously a former Manchester City player.

"But he does want to play in the Champions League - so I wonder if that may have scuppered United now. The noises I'm hearing this morning are more that maybe he'll end up at Chelsea.

“But we're trying to get clarification.”

Enzo Maresca does have personal ties to Delap, having been at the Etihad as assistant manager when the striker was at Man City.