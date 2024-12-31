Chelsea 'eyeing' Ipswich striker who just humiliated them in Premier League defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you can’t beat them, buy their star player.

It’s a mantra many football fans are familiar with - how many of us have signed a rival’s star player on Football Manager, just to leave them rotting on the bench while we go on and win the league?

(If by chance Darren Bent is reading this, allow me to apologise for doing this to you on FIFA 13.)

Now, it seems Chelsea are considering doing something similar, although instead of chasing a rival star, they’re heading to a team sat towards the bottom of the Premier League. Regardless, it’s a team that thumped them 2-0 yesterday (December 30).

Omari Hutchinson of Ipswich Town celebrates with teammate Liam Delap after scoring his team's second goal in the 2-0 win against Chelsea. | Getty Images

According to TalkSport, the Blues are monitoring the progress of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. A graduate from Manchester City’s academy, he scored one goal and assisted the other as Ipswich took a surprise win at Portman Road.

It comes as Chelsea look to provide some competition for striker Nicolas Jackson, having failed to sign a striker in the last transfer window - totally butchering the signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Should Chelsea fail to get Delap, it’s thought their back-up choice is Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, although he could cost the Blues almost £100m.

Man City youngster offered escape route

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have a habit of letting talented youngsters go. Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Romeo Lavia and Morgan Rogers, to name but a few.

Now, another young prospect looks set to leave the Etihad - and it’s another name Guardiola might rue letting go.

The Daily Mail has reported that a number of clubs are interested in midfielder James McAtee. The 22-year-old player is highly rated by City fans, who were singing his name after a cameo appearance against Leicester City at the weekend.

But with gametime a rarity for McAtee, the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Fiorentina, Nottingham Forest and West Ham are all interested in securing his services - and he would almost certainly get plenty more time on the pitch at any of these destinations.