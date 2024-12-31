"They have gone backwards": Gary Neville slams Manchester United after yet another Premier League defeat

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

31st Dec 2024, 10:03am
Gary Neville has hit out at Manchester United’s poor run of form - and didn’t mince his words on telly either.

The pundit, who spent five years as Manchester United captain, was at Old Trafford last night (December 30) as the Red Devils were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United. The defeat saw Man United slump to 14th in the Premier League.

Ipswich Town’s surprise win over Chelsea that same evening also leaves Ruben Amorim’s side just seven points above the relegation zone.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville was fiercely critical of his former club, and criticised Amorim for still not knowing his strongest starting XI.

Gary Neville was brutally critical of Manchester United after last night's performance.
Gary Neville was brutally critical of Manchester United after last night’s performance. | Getty Images

He said: “He hasn’t settled on a team yet. Is it time to create some stability? The players haven’t picked up on his idea, but how much more difficult is it if the players haven’t got the pattern of playing together?

“They have gone backwards but hopefully that is backwards to go forwards. There are very slim pickings in terms of positives in the first few weeks.

“Maybe the most positive thing is that he has seen what these players really are and we are not getting the bounce which may have made him think they are better than they are.

“I think he thought it was a big job but it’s a massive job and he is finding that out early when his a position of power and strength.

“I didn’t hear anyone say ‘Manchester United have had a terrible transfer market’. I am shocked about how poor those players have been in their early months.

“I have said it before that this club has been a graveyard for players who have come with decent reputations. And it is happening again.”

