Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gary Neville has hit out at Manchester United’s poor run of form - and didn’t mince his words on telly either.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich Town’s surprise win over Chelsea that same evening also leaves Ruben Amorim’s side just seven points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville was fiercely critical of his former club, and criticised Amorim for still not knowing his strongest starting XI.

Gary Neville was brutally critical of Manchester United after last night’s performance. | Getty Images

He said: “He hasn’t settled on a team yet. Is it time to create some stability? The players haven’t picked up on his idea, but how much more difficult is it if the players haven’t got the pattern of playing together?

“They have gone backwards but hopefully that is backwards to go forwards. There are very slim pickings in terms of positives in the first few weeks.

“Maybe the most positive thing is that he has seen what these players really are and we are not getting the bounce which may have made him think they are better than they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he thought it was a big job but it’s a massive job and he is finding that out early when his a position of power and strength.

“I didn’t hear anyone say ‘Manchester United have had a terrible transfer market’. I am shocked about how poor those players have been in their early months.

“I have said it before that this club has been a graveyard for players who have come with decent reputations. And it is happening again.”