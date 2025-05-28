Ex-Manchester City star eyes Premier League return as Liverpool and Arsenal show interest
Julian Alvarez’s standout debut season at Atletico Madrid has put him on the radar of both Arsenal and Liverpool, though the Argentine striker is reportedly hesitant about a return to the Premier League.
Just a year after leaving Manchester City in an £80m move, Alvarez has flourished under Diego Simeone, scoring 29 goals across all competitions and leading the line for the La Liga side, ousting Antoine Griezmann from his spot in the starting XI.
According to Marca, newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal have both shown interest in the 25-year-old. The Gunners are believed to be the most serious suitors as they prioritise signing a striker this summer.
While Alvarez impressed during his time at City, he was often second choice to Erling Haaland.
Despite proving himself in England, sources close to the player say he has reservations about returning, particularly after settling well in Madrid and thriving in Atletico’s system.
Barcelona are also monitoring the situation and could offer Alvarez a way to remain in Spain. The Catalan giants reportedly see him as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski after clinching a domestic double that included a key win over Atletico.
