Caoimhin Kelleher has confirmed he's open to leaving Liverpool this summer in pursuit of regular first-team football.

The 26-year-old Irish international has spent the past decade at Liverpool, largely serving as understudy to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Though Kelleher has made 67 appearances since his debut in 2019, most have come in domestic cups or European fixtures, with league opportunities limited.

His chances of regular action at Anfield are set to shrink further, with Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili expected to arrive this summer after a deal was agreed last year.

Speaking after Liverpool’s final-day draw with Crystal Palace - a match that ended with the Reds lifting the Premier League trophy - Kelleher admitted he’s ready for a new challenge.

He said: “I think I’ve said it before as well that I feel like I’m good enough to be a number one. I feel like I’m good enough to play week in, week out - and that’s what I’m looking to do.

This season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games, but it’s definitely something I’m looking at.”

Aston Villa, who are in the market for at least one new goalkeeper this summer, have been heavily linked with Kelleher.

Robin Olsen has already left the club, returning to Sweden to join Malmo, while speculation continues to swirl around Emiliano Martinez, despite the Argentina international signing a new long-term deal last year.

Kelleher’s ambition to step out of Alisson’s shadow and cement himself as a first-choice keeper could make him a key target for Villa as they reshape their goalkeeping department.