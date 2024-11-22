Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Liverpool players could leave the club in the summer.

The return of Premier League football is upon us - as international stars return to their respective clubs, here are all the biggest rumours from around England’s top division on this Friday evening.

Two Liverpool players could leave the club in the summer transfer window, thinks a former player - he noted the arrival Giorgi Mamardashvili as a possible trigger for their departures. Meanwhile, Leeds United have submitted a transfer offer for a Manchester City youngster - the bid is thought to be ‘audacious’, but it still may not be enough.

Alisson ‘might want’ to leave Liverpool upon arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili

Liverpool purchased Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili back in the summer - as per their agreement, he will join the club at the start of the 2025/26 season.

While the signing was greeted enthusiastically by Liverpool supporters, former Red Jan Molby has identified a problem. He thinks that the arrival of the Georgian international could trigger the departure of fan favourite Alisson Becker, who is Liverpool’s current number one. Additionally, with Caoimhin Kelleher looking for regular first team football, they could also lose their backup ‘keeper. Speaking with Anfield Index, Molby claimed: “Mamardashvili is obviously on loan at Valencia and they clearly thought that he was value for money and now was the time.

“Alisson Becker has never actually said anything but you just get the feeling that he might want to go and try something else. We haven’t signed [Mamardashvili] for him not to be our first eventually. Kelleher will know that once Alisson is back from injury, he will be back on the bench. I still think Chelsea and Spurs need to improve their goalkeepers, and it would be hard for both Liverpool and Kelleher to turn some of those opportunities down. I think there’s every chance that our first and second choice goalkeepers will be going.”

Leeds United submit bid for Manchester City’s James McAtee

Manchester City starlet James McAtee is the subject of interest from Leeds United - the Whites have reportedly put forth an offer for the player, but ex-England goalkeeper Paul Robinson does not think that Pep Guardiola will let the former Sheffield United loanee go.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “Leeds have made an audacious bid for [McAtee]. He’s had two really good loans at Sheffield United, West Ham have been in the mix and he’s been linked with Fulham, but it’s not just going to be them. And what would they be getting for him in January? £20 million, £25 million? £30 million?

“There are a lot of clubs that would take James McAtee, whether it be on a permanent or loan deal, but I think Pep Guardiola might be selfish between now and the end of the season and keep him. He wants him to be a part of his squad and I think they’re going to need him. [With] the amount of injuries this season, you’d have thought he would already have broken into that first team with the talent he has.“