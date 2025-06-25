Brentford captain Christian Norgaard is attracting strong interest from rival clubs in London.

The 30-year-old, who penned a new two-year deal with Brentford in March, is the latest player linked with an exit following the departure of head coach Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur.

Frank is reportedly eager to bring Norgaard with him to Spurs, having built a strong relationship during their time together at Brentford.

But Spurs are not alone in their pursuit. The Standard has reported that Arsenal are also monitoring Norgaard as Mikel Arteta considers his options amid uncertainty around Thomas Partey’s future.

While the Gunners have already agreed a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad to replace Jorginho, who has joined Flamengo, Partey's stalled contract talks could force them back into the market.

Partey’s current deal expires at the end of June, and with negotiations at a standstill, Arsenal are preparing for the possibility of needing an additional defensive midfielder.

Norgaard, who impressed with his consistency and leadership last season, is seen as a low-risk, high-value option.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are facing their own midfield shake-up. Both Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are entering the final 12 months of their contracts.

While Bentancur is expected to be offered fresh terms, Bissouma’s future remains unclear.

Should he move on, Frank would be keen to reunite with Norgaard to fill the gap.

With both clubs circling, Brentford face a fight to keep hold of their captain - and Norgaard could soon become the subject of a north London tug-of-war.