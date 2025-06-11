Brentford boss Thomas Frank is expected to be appointed as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur imminently.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are getting ready to welcome a new manager to Spurs, Brentford boss Thomas Frank is expected to be appointed imminently. Despite winning the Europa League, Ange Postecoglou, who presided over the club's worst-ever Premier League campaign, was sacked by the Tottenham board, in a “unanimous decision.”

The statement read: “Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties.

“Ange joined us from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and oversaw a period of change on the pitch, returning us to the attacking brand of football that has traditionally been associated with the Club, while writing a new chapter in our history by leading us to UEFA Europa League glory in Bilbao last month - an achievement that will live with us all forever.

“We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

As Thomas Frank is poised to take over at Tottenham, who is his wife Nanna, do they have children? Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Brentford FC at Molineux on May 25, 2025 in Wolverhampton. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place. Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances - injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond. This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude. We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision.

“We have a talented, young squad and Ange has given us a great platform to build upon. We should like to express our gratitude to him. We wish him well for the future - he will always be welcome back at our home.

“News on the appointment of a new Head Coach will be announced in due course.”

Who is Thomas Frank’s wife Nanna, do they have children?

Thomas Frank and his wife Nanna Thiel Frank lived in Hvidore in Denmark before moving to London when Thomas was appointed the boss of Brentford. The couple have three children, but attempt to keep as low a profile as possible.

Coaches’ Voice reported on Thomas Frank’s decision to move to Brentford and Thomas revealed that “Then there was Nanna, who thought it was perfect. The decision was 50 per cent me and my career, and 50 per cent Nanna and the children. We decided to go for it.”

The Times reported that “It is no surprise then, to learn that Frank studied sports psychology after taking a degree in physical education but at his lowest ebb he had to rely on his wife, Nanna, then a social worker, to supplement the £5,000 a year he was earning while he studied and coached 40 hours a week.”