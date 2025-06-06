Ange Postecoglou sacked: Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager after Europa League trophy win
Numerous sources have taken to social media to confirm that Postecoglou has been sacked by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy - just weeks after winning the club’s first trophy since the mid-2000s.
Official confirmation by the club is expected later today (June 6).
Despite winning the Europa League last month, Postecoglou found himself under mounting pressure as Spurs finished a lowly 17th in the Premier League. The team lost 22 of their 38 league games in the past season - a fall from grace after finishing fifth the previous year.
Posting on X, Fabrizio Romano said: “Ange Postecoglou has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur. Decision made by chairman Daniel Levy.”
Meanwhile, TalkSport’s Alex Crook described the move as being “expected”.
According to reports from the Telegraph, Spurs will pay Postecoglou £4m to leave the club - as well as the £2m bonus he is owed for winning the Europa League.
