Some have called it the worst cup final in recent memory - others simply dubbed it the “battle of mid”.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Either way, the Europa League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United was a slog for both teams. Clumsy in possession, with long aerial balls hoofed up the pitch - if you hid the team names at the top of the screen, you’d have been forgiven for thinking you were watching League One.

In the end, Brennan Johnson was the difference maker in the 41st minute, providing the only goal of the game for Spurs as they went on to lift the trophy. But this game was not simply a case of both teams playing poor football - this was a stroke of tactical genius from Ange Postecoglou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granted, it has drawn some criticism from fans and ex-players alike, but it worked.

Having tried to play free-flowing, attacking football all season (with very little success), Postecoglou did a full 180° on his tactics in Bilbao last night. Gone was the usual high press we’ve come to expect from Spurs, replaced by the team sitting back and focusing on defence.

It was the true definition of ‘parking the bus’ as Spurs had just 26 per cent of possession against Man United. In the second half, Postecoglou’s side had just one touch of the ball inside the Man United box. With just 183 passes compared to Man United’s 514,

Their tactics were exemplified in the 79th minute, when forward Johnson was subbed off for centre-back Kevin Danso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson said: “It was a poor watch, it really was an awful game, but Tottenham ruined it. They spoiled the game. That was the game plan.

“It was not what we are used to seeing from Ange Postecoglou. It was a gritty, horrible, defensive, determined, rugged performance.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, ex-Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage added: “He's adapted, big Ange. He hasn't gone a full press, he hasn't gone with a high line.

“He sat deep and won the game because he adapted.”

Postecoglou, who wore a beaming smile in his post-match interviews, admitted that this had been the game-plan all along for the Europa League final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've always felt that knockout football is different from your league football,” Postecoglou said. “When you're in that situation, it comes down really to good organisation, belief, having a good game plan and then moments; if you can minimise the moments the opposition have by having a really strong foundation.

“I always felt comfortable that if we got ahead, we could negate most of what Manchester United were going to throw at us.”