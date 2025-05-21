As both Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou are hoping for glory with Manchester United and Spurs in the Europa League Final, a look at their respective families.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As both Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou prepare their teams Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the enormity of the Europa League Final 2025, Ange Postecoglou was particularly emotional in the news conference on the eve of Tottenham's Europa League final against Manchester United.

Ange Postecoglou made reference to an article in the Standard which said he was "teetering between hero and clown" and said in the conference that "Irrespective of tomorrow, I'm not a clown and never will be.” Ange also said: "You really disappointed me that you used such terminology to describe a person that for 26 years, without any favours from anyone, has worked his way to a position where he is leading out a club in a European final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For you to suggest that somehow us not being successful means that I'm a clown, I'm not sure how to answer that question."

In the news conference, Ange Postecoglou also mentioned his family and said: "My future is assured. I have a great family and a great life. Provided my health remains and my family is there my future is assured.”

Does Ruben Amorim earn more than Ange Postecoglou, who are their wives and children? Left: Tory Taylor of Chicago Bears, Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur and his family pose for a photo holding shirts prior to the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London and right: Ruben Amorim. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Who is Ange Postecoglou’s wife, do they have children?

Ange Postecoglou’s wife is Georgia and the couple reportedly met in the 1990s when she was South Melbourne’s marketing manager and he was the coach. The couple have three sons, James, Alexi, and Max.

Georgia spoke about Ange in the ABC documentary The Australian Story: The Age of Ange and revealed that “He was the senior coach and I was marketing manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Initially I wondered why everyone around him and around the club were so fascinated by and respected him, as he is not someone I would describe as charismatic or a charmer. I didn’t get it.”

However Georgia soon changed her mind and also said: “It was only afterwards I got to understand him as a person.

“You would see him on the ground, he’d strike up conversations with kids, he saw how much they enjoyed what he enjoyed.”

Who is Ruben Amorim’s wife, do they have children?

Ruben Amorim is married to interior designer Maria Joao Diogo. The couple married at the Palácio de S. Marcos church in Coimbra in 2013. Ruben and Maria share two children together.

Ruben Amorim reportedly earns £6.5m and Ange Postecoglou reportedly earns £5m.