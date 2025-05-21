Irish sports star Rory McIlroy has been pictured in Bilbao ready to watch the Europa League final.

Rory McIlroy has taken a break from golf this week, travelling to Bilbao, a city in northern Spain, to watch Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur tonight (Wednesday 21 May). After achieving the career Grand Slam at the Masters last month, McIlroy had hoped for another major win but ended up trailing behind Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship.

The United fan is in Bilbao to cheer on his team as they compete against Premier League rivals Tottenham for the Europa League title. McIlroy's support for the Manchester club has never been a secret. Following his victory at The Open Championship in 2014, McIlroy made an appearance at Old Trafford, proudly showing off the Claret Jug to fellow fans.

McIlroy was seen with former United players Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand on Wednesday. He hopes his team can secure a win on the European stage, especially as the Red Devils are on track for their worst-ever Premier League finish.

As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for Wednesday night's final, with Spanish outlet El Correo suggesting locals are braced for the Brits to 'colonise' the Basque city. United won the Europa League back in 2017, and some of their supporters appear confident of creating more unforgettable memories on Wednesday.

On Monday (19 May), Tottenham Hotspur stars and backroom staff boarded their Europa League final flight to Bilbao. The Manchester United team flew out to Bilbao on Tuesday.

Both teams are aiming to put their rotten seasons behind them by claiming silverware with success in the Europa League. The two Premier League sides come together in the final in Bilbao this evening at 8pm.