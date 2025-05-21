Manchester United fans have been sharing their crazy overnight stays in Bilbao ahead of the Europa League final against Tottenham.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick-off tonight at 8pm at the San Mames Stadium. Football fans in Bilbao are beginning to post pictures of the city this morning - showing blue skies and the sun out. The excitement is brewing and the fans are ready.

However, before the match even begins today, Manchester United fans have been sharing their expensive and crazy overnight stays in Bilbao. One fan said he was staying in a hotel “prison cell”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The user posted on X saying: “€450 to stay in a 10 bed prison cell for two nights. Bilbao is well and truly on”. Prices for flights to Bilbao and accommodation in the northern Spanish city sky-rocketed due to the final. Some fans decided to not even book a hotel and brave it by sleeping outside.

This is true of one Manchester United fan. He posted this on X: “They’ll be thousands of reds, without any beds… Park bench for the night in Bilbao it is”. The post was accompanied with an image showing the fan lying on a park bench.

The user added: “Am pretty skint, but couldn’t help myself and try get here. Booked 10 days ago. £220 for travel here and back via different flights, trains and buses. Wasn’t paying silly hotel prices.”

Users rushed to the comments with “stay safe” messages. One user said: “That’s the reason I never travelled, good on ya and stay safe”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for Wednesday night's final, with Spanish outlet El Correo suggesting locals are braced for the Brits to 'colonise' the Basque city. United won the Europa League back in 2017, and some of their supporters appear confident of creating more unforgettable memories on Wednesday.

On Monday (19 May), Tottenham Hotspur stars and backroom staff boarded their Europa League final flight to Bilbao. The Manchester United team flew out to Bilbao on Tuesday.