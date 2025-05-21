Videos are circulating on social media reportedly showing Man United and Spurs fans fighting on the streets of a Spanish city.

The brawl comes on the streets of San Sebastián ahead of the Europa League final in Bilbao. Bilbao is a northern Spanish city around an hour and 10 drive from San Sebastián. Many of the football fans have headed to the city of San Sebastián first to then drive to Bilbao, as plane ticket and accommodation prices soared where the Europa League final is being held.

Football Away Days on X posted the video of the clash with the caption: “spurs and Manchester United fans clash in San Sebastián ahead of the Europa League Final tomorrow…”. One user replied to the post saying: “I will never understand why grown men want to go and fight another man simply for supporting another team”.

Another said: “A national embarrassment“. A third added: “Pathetic, more bothered about throwing bins about“.

Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday (21 May) in Bilbao. On Tuesday (20 May) thousands of fans travelled to Bilbao for the big game.

As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for Wednesday night's final, with Spanish outlet El Correo suggesting locals are braced for the Brits to 'colonise' the Basque city. United won the Europa League back in 2017, and some of their supporters appear confident of creating more unforgettable memories on Wednesday.

On Monday (19 May), Tottenham Hotspur stars and backroom staff boarded their Europa League final flight to Bilbao. The Manchester United team flew out to Bilbao on Tuesday.